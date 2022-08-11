Bilawal for constituting committee to resolve issues of non-Muslim Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday proposed constituting a ‘Parliamentary Oversight Committee’ to resolve the issues related to minorities especially the forced conversion.

Addressing a Minority Convention organized by National Assembly here at National Assembly Hall, the foreign minister said that the forced conversion was not allowed in our constitution, besides Islam also prohibited conversion to Islam by coercion.

He said that the government had tried to ensure implementation on minority quota and urged the National Assembly to ensure proper implementation on minority quota in government offices by passing effective legislation.

Bilawal Bhutto said that practical steps were being taken to improve the lot of minorities as our actions would prove that every citizen has equal status.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party had taken various initiatives including electing non-Muslims on general and reserve seats.

He paid tributes to former minister (late) Shahbaz Bhatti, adding that he had given a sacrifice but not compromise on the rights of its people.

The foreign minister said that Sindh government had sufficient representation of Non-Muslim Pakistanis.

Efforts were being continued to give social, political and economic rights to all non-Muslim Pakistani as promised by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Shaheed Zufikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, he added.

He welcomed the initiative of holding minority convention.