Facilitation of business community is top priority: Pervaiz Elahi

11 August,2022 09:03 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that the Punjab government has created ease for businessmen, and facilitation of the business community is the priority.



A delegation led by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh met the Punjab CM to discuss the problems faced by the business community and industrialists.

During the meeting Pervaiz Elahi assured to solve the problems of the business community and industrialists immediately and said that business centres and markets have been allowed to open for the whole week, will provide more facilities for the businessmen and industrialists in the province, consultation of all stakeholders.

He further said that the old industrial estates will also be developed, the process of industrial development will be accelerated, new employment opportunities will be created and the economy will be strengthened.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said on this occasion that the work he did for industrial development in his previous period is still an example.

