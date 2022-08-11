Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gill's assistant

11 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of the director news of a private TV channel and the wife of Shahbaz Gill s assistant.

The former prime minister took to the Twitter to vent his anger over the arrests made by the police, declared the arrests as fascist illegal abductions and asked the legal community if there were no "fundamental rights anymore".

He said that the police raided the house of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant day after the PTI leader’s arrest and maintained that the arrest was ‘legal’.

“The "imported government of cabal of crooks" is using fear and terror against the media and the people to "gain acceptance after being routed in Punjab", the former PM wrote on his Twitter handle.

Imran Khan further added that such actions are "further destabilising [the] country" and the only solution for the issues facing Pakistan are "fair and free elections".