PTI anti-state behavior reflects Imran's disloyalty to nation: Musadik

11 August,2022 05:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) anti-state behavior reflected the ‘disloyalty’ of its party chief Imran Khan to the nation whose leaders were habitual of maligning national institutes for personal gains.



Addressing a press conference here, he said Imran Khan in person and his party leaders had been indulge in targeting and pressurizing the national institutions to get decisions in favor.



“They [PTI leaders] were uttering derogatory remarks and spreading hateful content among the masses through social media teams against the ‘Army’ which was safeguard of the country,” he added.