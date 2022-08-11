COAS General Bajwa in UK on official visit

The Army Chief will also call on military leadership of United Kingdom during the visit.

11 August,2022

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached United Kingdom on an official visit, army’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, during the visit, Army Chief will be attending the Passing-out Parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhust as Chief Guest.

