COAS Gen Bajwa reaches Britain on official visit

COAS will attend the passing out parade at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst as the chief guest.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Britain on an official visit on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

During his visit to Britain, COAS General Qamar Bajwa will attend the passing out parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) as the chief guest, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

According to ISPR statement, General Qamar Bajwa will also meet the British military leadership during the visit.
 

