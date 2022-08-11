Nine of a family hospitalized after eating unhygienic food in Bahawalpur

Pakistan Pakistan Nine of a family hospitalized after eating unhygienic food in Bahawalpur

Rescue teams have shifted the affected persons to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

11 August,2022 04:41 am

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) - At least nine members of the same family were hospitalized after eating unhygienic food in Bahawalpur on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, condition of nine persons deteriorated after eating unhygienic food in Bahawalpur. Rescue teams with the help of local residents shifted the affected persons to hospital.

Rescue sources informed that three women and two children were among the affected persons. They also informed that all the patients were in stable condition.

