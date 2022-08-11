Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalnagar

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalnagar

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

11 August,2022 04:38 am

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed in a road accident at the Fort Abbas Road in Bahawalnagar on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a speeding motorcycle hit an elderly pedestrian and then collided with a roadside electric poll due to which the old man and the motorcycle rider died on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

