Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan

10 August,2022 06:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the controversial statement of Dr Shahbaz Gill, the federal government on Wednesday hinted that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan could be arrested.

In a statement on Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that it was decided to give controversial statement in a meeting presided over by Imran Khan.

He said that a case will be registered against all the participants and if necessary, Imran Khan will also be arrested.

The minister said that the Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhary have been assigned duties to give statement, adding that it is important to see if there was a party policy behind this statement. “They have made a big mistake and will not be able to cover it now,” he added.