Imran Khan targeting army in anti-state agenda, alleges Kh Asif

09 August,2022 05:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and party leadership were working on anti-state agenda by targeting Pakistan Army.

In his statement on the social networking site Twitter, the minister wrote that power is an impermanent thing and no one always has it but the deprivation of power has made Imran Khan crazy.

He said that it is right to disagree, but attacking institutions and encouraging rebellion is clearly an anti-state enmity.

Khawaja Asif further added that the former PM and his workers are working on the enemy agenda of Pakistan by targeting the Pakistan Army.