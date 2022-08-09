Imran Khan terms Shahbaz Gill's arrest as 'abduction'

09 August,2022 04:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has termed party leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest as “abduction”.

Imran Khan shared the video statement of Gill’s driver who claimed that the PTI leader was tortured and dragged out of the car.

“This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks."

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2022

On the other hand, following Gill’s arrest, the former prime minister has also summoned an important meeting of the party in Islamabad.

The meeting will discuss the matters pertaining to arrest of the PTI leader.

Earlier, the former SAPM was arrested by Islamabad police and a case of incitement to rebellion had been lodged against him in the Bani Gala police station.

PTI leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Gill was arrested by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk. He further added that the PTI leader was dragged out of the vehicle.