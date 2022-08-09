'Two-vote government' becoming unrestrained, says Sheikh Rashid

09 August,2022 12:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday while terming the incumbent government as ‘two-vote government’ said that it is becoming unrestrained along with it’s 15 coalition parties.

In a statement on Twitter, the former federal minister criticized the coalition government. He emphasized the irrational behavior of the ruling parties and stated that the ‘unrestrained government’ has lost it’s senses.

Sheikh Rashid further explained that all they want is to disqualify Imran Khan and qualify Nawaz Sharif. He made it clear that it’s a failed agenda and they won’t succeed.

“The economic collapse, political instability and the onset of terrorism will bury their [coalition government] politics,” he said.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 9, 2022