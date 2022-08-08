In-focus

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – As Pakistan Army on Monday announced new postings and appointments, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed Corps Commander Bahawalpur.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as Commander Peshawar Corps.

While, Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army.

