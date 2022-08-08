TTP's top commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in blast

08 August,2022 02:41 pm

KABUL (Dunya News) - The main commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Omar Khalid Khorasani on Monday was killed in a blast along with his companions in Afghanistan.

According to sources, a mine explosion occurred in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan. The main commander of the outlawed TTP, Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khorasani, was killed along with his three companions in the vehicle as a result of the explosion.

The TTP spokesperson has confirmed the death. It was further revealed that Omar Khalid Khorasani’s son-in-law Mufti Hassan and Hafiz Dawlat are also among the dead.

The sources further added that Umar Khalid Khorasani was one of the TTP top commanders and was also believed to be the mastermind behind the attack on APS Peshawar.

