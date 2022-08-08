Rain expected in different parts of country including Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Rain expected in different parts of country including Punjab

Rain expected in different parts of country including Punjab

08 August,2022 11:27 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The weather forecasters on Monday predicted rain in different areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

According to the Meteorological Department, it is likely to rain in Lahore, Gujranwala and other areas of Punjab today (Monday).

Meanwhile, it is also being expected to rain in Islamabad, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While clouds with strong winds and thundershowers were forecast in Kashmir.

