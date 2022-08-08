8 injured as bus overturns in Karachi

08 August,2022 05:21 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least eight persons sustained injuries when a speeding passenger bus turned turtle in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a passenger bus from Baldia to Sher Shah route turned turtle due to over-speeding in Gulbai area of Karachi, injuring at least eight people including the driver of the bus.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.

