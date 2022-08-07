Early election cannot be stopped: Imran Khan

07 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that early election cannot be stopped.

PTI leader and legal expert Dr Babar Awan met Imran Khan in Bani Gala. Both the leaders discussed political and legal matters in the meeting. Consultations were held related to the PTI power show on August 13. Babar Awan also apprised the PTI Chairman over ongoing legal issues.

On this occasion, the former premier said with the PTI power show on August 13, there will be beginning of the revolution. The people will not back down from the demand for clean and transparent elections, he said.

Babar Awan said that the defeated group in the political field is running away from the election.Fake cases and false investigations will not become public narrative, he added. Awan went on to claim that now PTI will get two-third majority in the general election.