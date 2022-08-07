PM, Emir of Qatar discuss issues of mutual interest

07 August,2022 11:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar and Pakistan.