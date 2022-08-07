Hateful social media campaign: FIA forms JIT to probe

07 August,2022 10:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday constituted a four-member JIT to investigate the matter of the social media campaign against Pak Army after the Lasbela helicopter incident.

According to sources, Additional DG FIA has formed a special committee of Cyber Crimes Circle on the ongoing campaign on social media regarding the helicopter crash of Pak Army. DG Cyber Crime Muhammad Jaffar will lead the team.

In this regard, sources further informed that Director FIA Waqaruddin Syed will also be included in the committee.

JIT will take action against those spreading negative propaganda on social media regarding the helicopter crash.

The special committee will also register cases by identifying those who spread negative propaganda.

