Pakistan reports 644 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reports 644 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

170 patients of the virus are in critical condition.

07 August,2022 09:00 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,559,201. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,505 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 644 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 22,126 tests in the past 24 hours and the COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.91 percent.

Meanwhile 170 patients of the virus are in critical condition.