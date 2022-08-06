Four killed as gunmen opened fire on PTI MPA

Pakistan Pakistan Four killed as gunmen opened fire on PTI MPA

Four killed as gunmen opened fire on PTI MPA

06 August,2022 11:42 pm

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) – Four persons on Saturday killed when unidentified suspects opened fire on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Liaquat.

According to the details, MPA Malik Liaquat was going to his native area in Tehsil Maidan of Lower District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when unidentified persons opened fire on him.

According to police, during the firing incident, four persons have been killed including one police officer named Naseer, while levies officer Badshah was also killed. The brother of Malik Liaquat, Jehan Alam and nephew Yasir were also among the victims.

As a result of the firing incident, three persons including MPA Malik Liaquat have also been injured severely, and have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara.

