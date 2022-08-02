Maryam terms Imran Khan as 'foreign agent' launched to stop development in Pakistan

02 August,2022 02:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who talked about liberating the nation from slavery turned out to be a slave of external powers.

Reacting to ECP’s verdict on the prohibited funding case against PTI on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan sought financial support from external powers and spent the money to spread chaos in the country.

“This foreign agent [Imran Khan] was launched to stop the development of Pakistan and to end the CPEC,” she added.

