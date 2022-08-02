Govt to implement ECP's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per law: Marriyum

Pakistan Pakistan Govt to implement ECP's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per law: Marriyum

Govt to implement ECP's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per law: Marriyum

02 August,2022 01:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the federal government will implement Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case as per the law.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said the verdict of Election Commission has confirmed the crimes of Imran Khan who received foreign funding from various countries including Israel, India, the US and Canada.

She said Imran Khan is not Sadiq and Ameen, demanding him to resign from party chairman seat. She said Imran Khan stoked anarchy in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding.

Earlier, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PTI received one hundred and fifty crore rupees from the sources which are not permissible under the law of Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the party also received funds from Indians and Israelis.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PTI created hurdles in the proceedings of the prohibited funding case and also put pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the whole conspiracy stands exposed before the masses as the funds were received by the PTI from foreign nationals and companies to do politics in Pakistan.