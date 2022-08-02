PTI created hurdles in proceedings of prohibited funding case: Khaqan

02 August,2022 11:54 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the PTI received one hundred and fifty crore rupees from the sources which are not permissible under the law of Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the party also received funds from Indians and Israelis.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PTI created hurdles in the proceedings of the prohibited funding case and also put pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the whole conspiracy stands exposed before the masses as the funds were received by the PTI from foreign nationals and companies to do politics in Pakistan.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the law will take its course on the matter.