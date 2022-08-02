Lahore: Police arrest PML-N leader Nazir Chohan

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore: Police arrest PML-N leader Nazir Chohan

Police have arrested Chohan in connection with attack on party office of PTI leader Khalid Gujjar.

02 August,2022 04:45 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Nazir Chohan, who was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from PP-167 in recently held Punjab by-election, has been arrested by police in Lahore on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, police have arrested Nazir Chohan in connection with attack on party office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Gujjar during election campaign.

Sources said that PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar had claimed that PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan was involved in an attack on PTI office in Lahore during election campaign in which son of Khalid Gujjar was wounded.

