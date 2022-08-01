Politicians' fault pushed Army chief to intervene in economic affairs: Chaudhry Shujaat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday while reacting to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent contact with the Biden administration regarding the Pak-IMF agreement said that all politicians are responsible for current political turmoil, and fault of politicians pushed the Army chief to intervene in economic affairs.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema, Shujaat said that the country has been suffering for a year. All the politicians are responsible for the deterioration of the country’s economy, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan is talking against the institutions.

“The head of Muslim League-Q said that why did the army chief have to intervene? It is the fault of the politicians that pushed the army chief to intervene in economic affairs,” he said.

Commenting on the developments that took place in Punjab , Shujaat said “Everything is fine and everything will remain fine.”

“Speaking truth has become a sin these days,” Shujaat said, adding that the public, as well as the politicians, hurled filthy abuses at him and his sons.

Regarding his sons and their involvement in political matters, the PML-Q leader — who was recently removed from his party position following the letter controversy during the CM’s election — said “Attempts are being made to defame my sons, they have taken all decisions after consulting me and I am proud of them.”

He further added that those who levelled allegations against him and his sons have “no standing.”