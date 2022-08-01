LHC fixes plea against PA speaker election for hearing

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Monday fixed the PML-N petition against the recently held Punjab Assembly speaker election for hearing.



A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court heard the petition of PML-N’s Saif ul Malook Khokhar and the petitioner’s lawyer told the court that the constitution was violated by entering the serial number on the ballot papers in the election of the Speaker.



After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court issued notices to the newly elected Speaker Sabatin Khan, the Punjab Government and the Assembly Secretary.



The court also summoned the Attorney General and Advocate General Punjab for assistance.