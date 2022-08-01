CM Elahi orders to run effective drive against dengue across Punjab

01 August,2022 05:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday ordered to launch of an effective anti-dengue campaign across the province.



Punjab CM presided over the meeting to review anti-dengue measures and directed the administration to run an effective campaign because of the fear of the spread of dengue in the monsoon season.

Elahi said that effective monitoring and accurate reporting of the anti-dengue activities should be done.

He also directed to focus on the recruitment of trained staff and clinical management.