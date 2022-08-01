Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

Pakistan Pakistan Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

Suleman Shahbaz, who is an absconder, owns a 200-canal land in Chiniot.

01 August,2022 02:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have been revealed before the special central court hearing money laundering case.

According to a report submitted before the court, Suleman Shahbaz, who is an absconder, owns a 200-canal land in Chiniot while he also have more than Rs37 million in his 29 bank accounts.

He also owns 190 million shares in 13 companies, the report said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special central court has decided to indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 07.

The court has summoned all suspects in the case including Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on September 07 for indictment proceedings.