Pakistan reports 656 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

01 August,2022 08:51 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,555,247. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,488 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 656 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 19,611 tests in the past 24 hours and the COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 3.35 percent.