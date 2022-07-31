Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

31 July,2022 07:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday questioned Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, saying that if the imports of $5 billion were reduced, the rupee should have strengthened.

Taking to Twitter, Tarin wrote, “But the rupee is in a free fall. Reason because you have stopped all major imports. Banks are not opening/retiring elcees”.

While lashing out at Miftah, Tarin penned, “July has still not closed and yet you have announced reduced imports of $5bn as an achievement.”

In another tweet, Tarin said, “There were no major oil imports in July as you did so in June (total imports of$7.9bn).”

Factories are closing, exports are tanking, Tarin concerned.

He said, “Despite all this pain with inflation at 38% IMF wants you to do more and sell your family silver at throw prices.”

Tarin concluded his tweet by asking the government to admit its failure and quit.

