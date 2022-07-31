In-focus

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday questioned Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, saying that if the imports of $5 billion were reduced, the rupee should have strengthened.

Taking to Twitter, Tarin wrote, “But the rupee is in a free fall. Reason because you have stopped all major imports. Banks are not opening/retiring elcees”.

While lashing out at Miftah, Tarin penned, “July has still not closed and yet you have announced reduced imports of $5bn as an achievement.”

In another tweet, Tarin said, “There were no major oil imports in July as you did so in June (total imports of$7.9bn).”

Factories are closing, exports are tanking, Tarin concerned.

He said, “Despite all this pain with inflation at 38% IMF wants you to do more and sell your family silver at throw prices.”

Tarin concluded his tweet by asking the government to admit its failure and quit.
 

Related Topics
Shaukat Tarin
IMF




Related News