PM Shehbaz vows to leave no stone unturned to rehabilitate flood victims

31 July,2022 04:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the incumbent government is working together with the provinces for the relief of flood affectees, and he will leave no stone unturned to rehabilitate flood victims.

Taking to Twitter, PM penned that “I visited the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, supervised the relief work and visited to express solidarity with the affected people.”

Shehbaz Sharif further wrote that “The relief work will be accelerated in the affected areas. Of course, these are difficult times. People suffered a lot due to floods and heavy rains while I assure affectees that we will leave no stone unturned to rehabilitate flood victims.”

On the other hand, PM’s directives were immediately implemented, a second medical camp was established in Shambani village of Jhal Magsi district and medicines were also provided while extra boats were also provided by the district administration for relief operations.

