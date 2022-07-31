Army, FC flood relief activities continue in various flood hit areas of the country

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) continued flood relief activities in various flood-hit-areas of the country where troops were busy in rescue and relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure.

According to ISPR, Army’s local commanders visited Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts and relief items were distributed among flood affected people. Medical camps have also been established in flood-affected areas of both districts.

In Balochistan, complete connectivity of Gandhawa, area of Jhal Magsi, has been restored. Currently, there is no isolated area in Gandhawa and surroundings; whereas relief activities are also underway in the area.

Army is working on restoration of M-8 Motorway. CMH Khuzdar has established a medical camp where 115 patients have been treated so far.

Relief activities are also underway for affected population of Babakot and Gandakha in Naseerabad. The army troops distributed ration and cooked food among the flood victims.

Army troops are also continuing their relief activities in areas of Noshki, Lasbela, Kila Saifullah and areas of Gilgit Baltistan.