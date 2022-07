Several injured in blast in Turbat

Several injured in blast in Turbat

30 July,2022 08:29 pm

TURBAT (Dunya News) – Several people were injured in a blast in Turbat near Airport Road on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, heavy aerial firing was also reported in the area after the explosion.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams were dispatched to the spot, several people were reported to be injured.

On the other hand, the security forces have surrounded the area and started a search operation.