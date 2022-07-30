PTI's Wasiq Qayyum elected Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly unopposed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Joint candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

Last night, the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari succeeded, after which the seat of Deputy Speaker became vacant.

Wasiq was the only candidate who submitted the nomination papers for the deputy speaker slot as the opposition alliance failed to pitch their candidate till the deadline.

A notification regarding the success of Wasiq Qayyum will be issued shortly.