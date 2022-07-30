Imran Khan gets bail in treason, vandalism cases

The PTI chairman appeared before sessions judge Kamran Basharat Mufti.

30 July,2022 03:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been granted bail by a court in Islamabad in treason and vandalism cases.

The former prime minister faces treason charges in one of the cases and charges of vandalism in ten other cases — all of them were registered during the PTI’s long march on Islamabad on May 25.

In ten vandalism cases, Imran Khan won bail on surety bonds of Rs5,000 each.

In the sedition case, he was granted bail until the first week of September. The court has also summoned Islamabad’s Kohsar police with relevant records.

On May 25, Imran Khan marched from Peshawar to Islamabad with his supporters to reach the D-Chowk.

During the march, several trees and vehicles were set on fire.