Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

30 July,2022 02:46 pm

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Wanigam Bala area of the district.

