Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
Pakistan
The occupation forces also suspended mobile and internet service in the area.
SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.
The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Wanigam Bala area of the district.
The occupation forces also suspended mobile and internet service in the area.