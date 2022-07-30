In-focus

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

Pakistan

The occupation forces also suspended mobile and internet service in the area.

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Wanigam Bala area of the district.

The occupation forces also suspended mobile and internet service in the area.

Related Topics
Occupied Kashmir
Pakistan
India




Related News