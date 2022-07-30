Seven more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

Seven more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,792 in the province on Friday.

30 July,2022 05:37 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least seven more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,792 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,575,890 people were screened for the virus till July 29 (Friday), out of which seven more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,341 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

