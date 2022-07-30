Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in security forces operation in Kech

Security forces also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during the operation.

30 July,2022 02:31 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while six terrorists were killed during security forces operation in Hoshab area of District Kech in Balochistan on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on information regarding the movement of a terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech.

“Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and started a search operation to apprehend the terrorists,” the ISPR said, adding that once surrounded, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security forces.

During the exchange of fire, Hawaldar Hidayatullah who was a resident of Lakki Marwat embraced martyrdom and Naik Mir Muhammad who hailed from Waziristan sustained injuries. However, six militants were killed by the security forces.

The ISPR mentioned that a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces and a large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered.

