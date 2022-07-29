Financial Times report is 'serious indictment' against Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Financial Times report is 'serious indictment' against Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Financial Times report is 'serious indictment' against Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

29 July,2022 07:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday while reacting to a recent Financial Times report regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding said that report is a serious indictment against Imran Khan.



Taking to Twitter, PM penned that “The investigation report of the reliable international organization Financial Times is a serious indictment against Imran Niazi, and it has exposed PTI’s foreign funding.”



“The concrete facts mentioned in the report are telling that Imran Niazi is a figure of lies, contradictions and hypocrisy,” Shehbaz added.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 29, 2022