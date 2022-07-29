Matters settled on new elections, claims Sheikh Rashid

29 July,2022 02:50 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former Federal Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Friday claimed that matters have been settled on new elections instead of by-elections.

In a statement on Twitter, the former Federal Minister said that the nation will soon hear the decision of election date in October.

Hinting at the Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he said people in quarantine also agreed about the election, adding that now only the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman is left.

Talking about the economic crisis he said dollar at 250, Rs 10 increase in electricity and LPG prices will shut down the markets.

“The political credibility of the allies has been reduced to ashes,” he mocked the coalition government.

Further criticizing the opposition leaders he said they are neither able to go out in public, nor able to escape by moving abroad. Now the decision is in the hands of public, he added.

