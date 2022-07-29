ECP should decide for funding of all parties simultaneously, says Fawad Chaudhry

29 July,2022 12:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that ECP should decide on the matter of funding of all parties simultaneously.

In a statement on Twitter, the PTI leader said that the funding laws are intended to ensure that the voters are aware that who is funding a political party.

PTI has given the details of more than 40,000 donors to the Election Commission, he added.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are funding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, adding that they also support PTI, the same way they support the country.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Pakistanis have the right to know where PML-N and PPP are receiving funds from and questioned that why it is being kept from people.

