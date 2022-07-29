US agrees to resume direct flights from Pakistan

29 July,2022 09:43 am

NEWS YORK (Dunya News) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Authority on Friday agreed to resume direct flights from Pakistan.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Salman Sufi had a discussion with the Biden administration that proposed to enhance the bilateral ties between the two states.

According to the sources, Salman Sufi had a meeting with the American National Security officials, in which bilateral relations, promotion of trade, Afghan situation and restoration of PIA flights were the highlighted topics of discussion.

Salman Sufi said that, “A positive response was given by America and they further assured of steps to resume PIA flights. America has also asked its relevant institutions to give instructions in this regard.”

According to Salman Sufi, the Federal Minister Saad Rafique has been working on direct flights for the past several months and now it is expected that all preparations related to this will be completed in 6 to 9 months.

He further mentioned that they are also seeking an approval from the U.S. for cargo as well.

“In addition, we have asked the US Department of Agriculture to deploy their representative in Karachi so that all exports will be inspected, while our traders will save time and money,” he added.

