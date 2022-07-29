Ambassador of Poland calls on COAS Qamar Bajwa

29 July,2022 05:00 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interests, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation between both countries came under discussion during the meeting.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Poland and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in defence and security fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

