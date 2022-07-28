NA speaker accepts 11 PTI MNAs' resignations

NA speaker accepts 11 PTI MNAs' resignations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday accepted resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

The Speaker accepted the resignation by exercising the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification to this effect.

According to a spokesperson of the National Assembly, notifications regarding the acceptance of resignations have been forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan for further action.

Those whose resignations were accepted include Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazl Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Shah, Akram Cheema, Jamil Ahmad Khan, Shandana Gulzar and Abdul Shakoor Shaad.

It is pertinent to mention that these members had tendered their resignations from their National Assembly seats after the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan through no-trust motion.