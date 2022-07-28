Foreign funding case shows how Imran Khan being protected: PM

28 July,2022 09:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the eight years-long delay in the decision of foreign funding case against Imran Khan evidenced how “Ladla” was being protected.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary while contrary to that the PTI leader was being treated as “untouchable.”

He said that despite the passage of eight years, the decision in the foreign funding case was yet elusive.

He said that in the foreign funding case, Imran Khan filed nine writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court and also got 50 adjournments.

The prime minister’s tweet also called for punishment in the foreign funding case.

In a similar tweet on July 19, the prime minister had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the “long-delayed” judgment on PTI foreign funding case.

He said that for long Imran Khan had been been given a free pass despite his “repeated and shameless” attacks on state institutions. “Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” he commented.