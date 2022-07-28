PDM rejects SC verdict over Mazari’s ruling

28 July,2022 06:57 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)- The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict to nullify 10 votes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in the Deputy Speaker’s ruling case.

PDM meeting was held at Muslim League House in Chak Shahzad.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PML-N Spokesperson and Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Aftab Sherpao and others were present the meeting.

During the meeting Maulana Fazlur Rehman invited Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) to join the PDM.

According to sources, the resolution passed by the National Assembly regarding judicial reforms was welcomed.

During the meeting, PML-N supremo and former premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that we have been burdened with the ‘apple of the eye’ (Imran Khan) for four years. "We accepted to join the government only to save the country", said the former prime minister.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said, "Our legitimate demand for full court to meet the demand of justice was not accepted, now we have to go for review or remain silent, we have to decide."

Sources privy to the matter said, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, "Now we have to set a clear direction and we also have to know about all the characters involved in the game."

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, "The policy of reconciliation has hurt us from the beginning."

