In-focus

PA passes no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari

PA passes no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari

Pakistan

PA passes no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and parliamentary leader Raja Basharat and was passed by a majority vote.

On the other hand, the election of the speaker assembly will conduct tomorrow [Friday] at 4pm for which the nomination papers can be submitted till 5pm today while the scrutiny of the documents will take place at 5:10 pm.

Meanwhile, PTI has nominated Sibtain Khan from Mianwali for Speaker and Wasiq Qayyum from Rawalpindi for the Deputy Speaker slot.

Related Topics
Punjab Assembly Session
Punjab CM
Punjab
PTI
Punjab Assembly
PML (Q)
PML (N)




Related News