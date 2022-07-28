PA passes no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari

Pakistan Pakistan PA passes no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari

PA passes no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari

28 July,2022 04:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.



The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and parliamentary leader Raja Basharat and was passed by a majority vote.



On the other hand, the election of the speaker assembly will conduct tomorrow [Friday] at 4pm for which the nomination papers can be submitted till 5pm today while the scrutiny of the documents will take place at 5:10 pm.



Meanwhile, PTI has nominated Sibtain Khan from Mianwali for Speaker and Wasiq Qayyum from Rawalpindi for the Deputy Speaker slot.