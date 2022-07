Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for coronavirus

We are praying for his swift recovery, Bilawal said.

28 July,2022 01:06 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms of the disease.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a tweet, said that his father, who is fully vaccinated and has also received booster dose, is isolating with symptoms and receiving treatment.

We are praying for his swift recovery, Bilawal added.