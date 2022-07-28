Imran to meet CM in Lahore over formation of Punjab Cabinet

28 July,2022 12:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Lahore today (Thursday) where he will take briefing on the affairs of the province while meeting Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Imran Khan will also consult CM on the formation of Punjab Cabinet.

The PTI Chairman will meet the senior leaders of the party and members of assembly. The PTI leadership will review the threats from the federal government and decide the political course of action.

The Chief Minister Punjab has already called important meetings to determine the priorities during Imran Khan’s visit. PTI Chairman will give the policy line in the meetings.

Upon Imran Khan’s arrival at the Chief Minister’s House, Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi will also meet the PTI Chairman along with CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Besides that there will be an important meeting on finance, planning and development, in which the development projects in the province will be briefed. A meeting has also been called about Ravi Urban Development Authority.

Furthermore, meeting with the most important lawyers of Punjab has also been scheduled. In the meeting with the lawyers, there will be a consultation about resistance to the actions of the federal government against the judiciary.

The assembly members will meet Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi, in which the future political plan will be decided. There will also be a meeting to continue and make the Ehsaas program effective in Punjab, in which Sania Nishtar will also participate.

